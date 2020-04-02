MILWAUKEE -- Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp with the e-learning tip of the day, which is how to use the board games in your house to reinforce academic skills.
E-learning tip: How to use the board games in your house to reinforce academic skills
-
E-learning tip: How to use online resources to get your kids moving
-
E-learning tip: How to identify screen time that is high-quality and engaging
-
E-learning tip: Create a schedule or routine
-
Teachers who praise see a 30% increase in good behavior from students
-
Some elementary schools in Utah no longer handing out homework
-
-
Illinois lawmakers introduce bill to ban Native American mascots
-
Remote learning extended for Marquette University students, commencement postponed
-
Karate America in Brookfield is breaking boards to support veterans
-
Beard grooming tips for beginners: Some tips on keeping your beard looking neat and clean
-
California school district uses buses as Wi-Fi hotspots so kids can connect for e-learning
-
-
Kobe on Giannis during last MKE stop in 2016: ‘I don’t think he understands how much talent he has’
-
‘You can accomplish anything:’ Karate America is the largest martial arts system in Wisconsin
-
‘We have our kids’ well-being at heart:’ MPS principal connects by phone amid COVID-19 closures