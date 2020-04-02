× FOX News partners with Facebook to host 1st-of-its-kind virtual COVID-19 town hall event

LOS ANGELES — In partnership with Facebook, FOX News Channel will host a live town hall event on Thursday evening, April 2 focusing on the global coronavirus pandemic that has changed the lives of millions.

The event will air Thursday at 6 p.m. CDT — and will feature a virtual audience using Facebook’s smart video calling device, Portal, in a never-before-seen collaboration. We will also stream the event on FOX6Now.com, the FOX6 News app as well as FOX6 News Milwaukee on Facebook.

The town hall will be commercial-free and will feature leading medical and financial experts, including members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx and Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

The collaborative town hall will also feature a joint $1 million donation by FOX News and Facebook to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The number of confirmed cases in the United States of the novel coronavirus soared to more than 200,000 on April 1, according to data from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centers.

The outbreak of the virus has disrupted life around the globe as millions of residents grapple with a new reality while authorities across the country continue to issue stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the virus.

Again, the virtual town hall airs on FOX News Channel at 6 p.m. CDT. Viewers can also stream the town hall on all FOX TV Stations Facebook pages and FOX News Channel’s Facebook page, as well as all FOX Television Stations websites, news apps and FOX’s CoronavirusNOW.com, an ad-free community service website dedicated to providing information on the current COVID-19 outbreak. CoronavirusNOW’s live stream is also available on Samsung TV Plus.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath