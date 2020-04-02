× Hartford police report possible child enticement: Woman approached 2 kids playing

HARTFORD — Hartford police on Thursday, April 2 asked for information regarding a possible child enticement incident that happened on Summit Street near Loos Street.

Police said a woman approached two children who were playing in their backyard, and called one by name, asking him to come to her.

Neither child recognized the woman, and immediately ran inside to report this to their parent, police said.

The woman was described as white, between the ages of 30 and 40, with red/brown hair. She was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt with white words on the front, and black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Hartford police at 262-673-2600.