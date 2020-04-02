Have you seen him? Greenfield police seek gas station robbery suspect

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police have asked for public assistance gathering information about a suspect accused of robbing a Speedway near 60th and Cold Spring around 1 a.m. on March 28.

Police believe the robbery may be related to a separate robbery at a Speedway near 84th and Howard in Milwaukee.

The suspect is described as a male, 5’2″ to 5’5″ tall with a stockier build. He was wearing a black zip-up jacket, black pants, black gloves and a black mask that covered most of his face. The jacket has a zipper or lettering on the right breast pocket area.

Police say the suspect drove a dark-colored 1997-2000 Honda.

If you have any information, contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5301.