Look familiar? Menomonee Falls police seek woman who allegedly stole from Woodman’s

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly stole from the Woodman’s grocery store near 124th Street and Leon Road on Thursday, April 2.

The suspect is described as a black female. She was seen getting into a black, Dodge Ram pickup truck with Wisconsin license plate number WH8541C.

Police say she left the store with unpaid merchandise totaling $76.13.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or vehicle is asked to contact Officer Koch at the Menomonee Falls Police Department, reference case 20-010131. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.