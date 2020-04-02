Man steals seafood, meat from Port Washington grocery store, police say

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Police are hoping you can help identify a man accused of stealing surf and turf from a Port Washington Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Tuesday, March 31 around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the man allegedly walked into the seafood section of the Fox Brothers Piggly Wiggly, 101 W. Seven Hills Road, and took an unknown amount of food by concealing it in his jacket. The suspect proceeded to the meat section and stuffed packaged meat into his coat.

He was then seen putting the cart back and exiting the store.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20s with a thinner build and brown hair. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, jeans, and a black and gray baseball hat with yellow writing.

The vehicle he was in is described as a newer, small, dark-colored vehicle.

If anyone has had similar thefts or can identify the subject, you are asked to contact the Port Washington Police Department at 262-284-2611.