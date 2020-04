MEQUON — One person was injured in a two-vehicle rollover accident on I-43 in Mequon Thursday morning, April 2.

According to the Mequon Fire Department, both vehicles were headed southbound on the interstate in Mequon when one of the vehicles (pictured) left the roadway and rolled over into a marsh. The driver had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured.