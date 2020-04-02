Open Record Special Edition: Pandemic, polls, and politics

MILWAUKEE — It was roughly a year ago when Milwaukee was announced as the home of the Democratic National Convention and then, the coronavirus pandemic hit. Before you have a convention, you need an election. During this public health crisis, should people even be voting? Why hasn’t Wisconsin rescheduled the April 7 primaries?

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Amanda St. Hilaire talks with FOX6 political reporters Jason Calvi and Amy DuPont about where things stand right now with the election and what it all means for Wisconsin moving forward, including the upcoming DNC. Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

