× Police: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, April 1. A 17-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man were injured in the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near 16th and Burnham. Police say a 17-year-old boy sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking an unidentified suspect in this shooting. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under active investigation.

The second shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. near 5th and Clarke.

Police say a 39-year-old Milwaukee man sustained a serious gunshot wound during an apparent armed robbery. The victim is currently at a local hospital in critical condition. Police are seeking an unidentified suspect in this shooting. Anyone having information regarding either of these shootings is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.