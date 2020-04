× Police seek man who shattered window at Metro PCS with baseball bat; walked away

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday, April 2 asked for help identifying and locating a man who smashed the front window of a Metro PCS store, and then walked away.

The criminal damage to property incident happened Tuesday, March 24 shortly before 7 p.m. at the store on Lincoln Avenue near 12th Street.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7222.