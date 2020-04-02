Police seek man who used crowbar to burglarize garage near 41st and Clarke
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday, April 2 asked for help identifying and locating a man who used a crowbar to enter and burglarize a garage near 41st Street and Clarke Street.
It happened on Wednesday, April 1 around 9:15 a.m.
Police said the man removed property from the garage after forcing entry. He then fled the scene.
Police described the man as black, with a light to medium skin complexion. He was was last seen wearing a black knit hat, a green mid-length coat with a hood, black gloves, black pants and dark shoes.
Anyone with information was asked to please contact Milwaukee police 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.
43.066079 -87.964554