Police seek man who used crowbar to burglarize garage near 41st and Clarke

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Thursday, April 2 asked for help identifying and locating a man who used a crowbar to enter and burglarize a garage near 41st Street and Clarke Street.

It happened on Wednesday, April 1 around 9:15 a.m.

Police said the man removed property from the garage after forcing entry. He then fled the scene.

Police described the man as black, with a light to medium skin complexion. He was was last seen wearing a black knit hat, a green mid-length coat with a hood, black gloves, black pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Milwaukee police 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

