Recipe: Italian Beef Meatball Sandwich Rolls

Posted 10:19 am, April 2, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for Italian Beef Meatball Sandwich Rolls.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 recipe Italian-Style Beef Sausage
  • 2 eggs, divided
  • 1/4 cup seasoned dry bread crumbs
  • 12 cherry-sized mozzarella balls (about 6 ounces)
  • 12 ounces refrigerated pizza dough
  • 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese
  • Garnish:
  • Marinara sauce, chopped basil leaves (optional)

COOKING:
Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine Italian-Style Beef Sausage mixture, 1 egg and bread crumbs in large bowl; mixing thoroughly. Shape into 12, 2-inch meatballs. Place a mozzarella ball in the middle of each meatball, making sure the mozzarella ball is completely covered with the beef mixture. Place meatballs on aluminum-foiled lined broiler rack coated with cooking spray. Bake in 400°F oven 24 to 27 minutes.

Cook's Tip: Italian-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 1 teaspoon fennel seed, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly, but thoroughly.

Cut dough into 12 pieces, about 1 ounce each. Stretch each piece to cover 1 meatball, pinching the edges to seal. Place on parchment-lines shallow-rimmed baking sheet, seam-side down. Place remaining 1 egg in small bowl, beat with a fork. Brush rolls with egg; top with Parmesan cheese.

Bake rolls in 400°F oven 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with marinara sauce and basil, as desired.

