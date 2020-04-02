× Sheriff: Man arrested at Burlington business made threats ‘to shoot up the place’

RACINE COUNTY — Officials with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, April 2 identified a man accused of making threats “to shoot up” a Burlington business on Tuesday, March 31.

The man was identified by sheriff’s officials as Jakob Stolp, 37.

Sheriff’s officials said witnesses at the business reported Stolp threatened an active shooter incident at the business and said he would utilize explosive devices.

Stolp, a convicted felon, also sent text messages to an employee which included photographs of firearms with personal threats, sheriff’s officials said.

He was arrested on Wednesday, April 1, and a search warrant was served at his home in the Town of Burlington.

Sheriff’s officials said investigators found numerous rounds of ammunition, 36 grams of marijuana, Tannerite, a fuse and a threaded steel pipe.

Stolp was interviewed and admitted to sending the text messages and taking the photographs of the firearms in his backyard, sheriff’s officials said.

Stolp was being held on the following charges:

Possession of improvised explosives

Terrorist threats

Possession of THC (second or subsequent offense)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Disorderly conduct

Computer message — threaten injury or harm