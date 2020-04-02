Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Some coaches find new ways to keep their teams together, virtually

Posted 11:42 am, April 2, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- With sports seasons on hold, some coaches are finding new ways to keep their teams building together. FOX6's Tim Van Vooren has one such example.

