State health officials project Wisconsin will see peak in COVID-19 cases in late April

MADISON -- The total positive cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin rose past 1,800 on Thursday, April 2, with 37 deaths in the state. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported reported 20,317 negative tests, and noted about 27% of people testing positive in Wisconsin required hospitalization, up slightly from Wednesday.

"It's really not wise to feel like we can make the timeline for this pandemic," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard. "Really, the virus makes the timeline."

State health officials said Thursday we've yet to reach the peak in Wisconsin when it comes to COVID-19 cases -- something they projected for late April.

"Our goal is to make the peak as low as it possibly can," said Dr. Westergaard.

Dr. Westergaard urged the public not to be discouraged, but stressed the importance of following the guidelines outlined in Governor Tony Evers' "Safer at Home" order, reminding that the majority of people who become infected with COVID-19 will recover.

"Three-fourths of people who develop symptoms with this can be safely managed in the home setting," said Dr. Westergaard.

He said those with mild symptoms should consult with their physician over the phone before going to a clinic or hospital.

"Sometimes coming in to get a test is riskier than staying home," said Dr. Westergaard.

Meanwhile, a question on the minds of many -- the number of recovered cases in Wisconsin -- remained unanswered Thursday.

"When we know something, we will tell you," said Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary.