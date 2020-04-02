× Trump administration pledges crackdown on black-market medical gear

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is looking to crack down on a growing black market of medical supplies.

The national Defense Production Act policy coordinator, Peter Navarro, says there is a “black market springing up” to drive up prices of protective gear.

He said the federal government would step in to stop the practice.

But President Trump added that states would remain the primary purchaser of medical supplies and that the federal government would remain in a backup role.