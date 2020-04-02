LIVE: ‘America is Asking: COVID-19 Crisis,” a virtual town hall hosted by FOX News Channel & Facebook
Trump administration pledges crackdown on black-market medical gear

Posted 6:06 pm, April 2, 2020, by , Updated at 06:10PM, April 2, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 31: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on March 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. With the nationwide death toll rising due to the coronavirus, the United States has extended its social distancing practices through the end of April, while many states have issued stay-at-home orders that strongly discourage residents from leaving home unless absolutely necessary or essential. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is looking to crack down on a growing black market of medical supplies.

The national Defense Production Act policy coordinator, Peter Navarro, says there is a “black market springing up” to drive up prices of protective gear.

He said the federal government would step in to stop the practice.

But President Trump added that states would remain the primary purchaser of medical supplies and that the federal government would remain in a backup role.

