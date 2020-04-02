Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Warmest temps of the year move in next week, high near 70˚ expected Tuesday

Posted 8:59 am, April 2, 2020, by , Updated at 09:02AM, April 2, 2020

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The warmest temp we’ve hit all year was 65˚ back on March 8 but by Tuesday, April 7 we’ll be flirting with 70˚!

A surge of southern air will make it’s way up to Missouri and Illinois, leading to widespread 80s to our south. Lake Michigan so far this spring has acted as a sobering buffer from warm air but we have a great chance at breaking that streak.

Forecast high temps for Tuesday, April 7.

Long-term temperature outlooks continue to put Wisconsin in favorable probabilities to see warmer than average conditions.

After the first full week of April, our average high cracks above 50˚ for the first time since Nov. 8!

Long term temperature outlook for the start of mid-April looking warming than average especially to our SE

