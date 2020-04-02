× ‘You can hear them smile:’ Glendale health care workers connect with isolated seniors by phone

GLENDALE — Isolation due to COVID-19 is having quite an impact on the elderly, as many can no longer be visited by loved ones, but at Miracle Home Health of Wisconsin in Glendale, a simple, yet important gesture is brightening their days.

During these uncertain times, getting through the day is tough. With that in mind, physical therapists and nurses at Miracle Home Health of Wisconsin are making several calls each day, checking on patients in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and independent living centers — where many of the residents are experiencing little to no socialization due to COVID-19.

Health care workers said it can be very difficult for residents restricted to their rooms.

“A lot of the people’s, you know, mental health is going down — more depressed, more anxious,” said Katie Parins with Miracle Home Health of Wisconsin.

With worry sinking in, the callers said they simply hope to bring some happiness to each person’s day, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

“You can just hear them smile on the phone call,” said Parins.

While it may seem like a simple gesture, it means everything to these residents.

“It’s nice to get a phone call every now and then, so I thank you for that,” said a resident.

Health care workers said if you know someone who is alone during this time, be sure to check on them, even if it’s just for a few minutes. It can truly make a difference.

