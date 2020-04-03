Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
April 3

Economic impact payments: What you need to know

MAP: COVID-19 Child Care Availability

Wisconsin Department of Health Services: Coronavirus (updated at 2 p.m. daily)

Wisconsin PPE Donation/Buyback Program

MAP: Coronavirus cases in Wisconsin (updated by Wisconsin DHS)

Milwaukee Health Department: Coronavirus dashboard

FOX6 News coverage: Coronavirus

CDC information on coronavirus

In Milwaukee, if you are concerned about returning your ballot by April 7, you are urged to consider dropping it off at one of the city’s drop-off sites:

  • Bay View Library, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic (southeast)
  • Zablocki Library, 3501 W. Oklahoma (near-south)
  • Washington Park Library, 2121 N. Sherman Blvd (near-north)
  • Mill Road Library, 6431 N. 76th (northwest)
  • Zeidler Municipal Building, 841 N. Broadway (downtown)
