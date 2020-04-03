× City of Racine to adopt drive-up, curbside voting amid coronavirus concerns

RACINE – The City of Racine will adopt drive-up and curbside voting to protect the health of voters and election workers at polling locations, the city’s mayor announced Friday, April 3.

“Like everywhere else, the City of Racine faces some challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic plays out,” Mayor Cory Mason said. “Even in the midst of this, our democracy must go forward. That means conducting our election, as safely as possible, as scheduled on Tuesday, April 7. We want voters to know that we are taking every precaution to protect their health when they come to the polls on Election Day.”

Residents of the city will have voting at the 14 regular polling locations. Voters should go to their normal polling location. As they arrive in their vehicle, they will be greeted by staff and poll workers who will direct traffic, ask if they need to register to vote, check their photo ID and assist them with getting their ballot.

“With guidance from our Director of Public Health, we have put together a plan for Election Day that will allow voters to vote curbside, from their cars, so that we are able to maximize social distancing and help prevent community spread of COVID-19 on Election Day,” said Racine City Clerk Tara Coolidge.

It’s being recommended that voters bring a hard surface to write on — like a clipboard or folder — so that they can easily fill out their ballot in their cars.

To identify the drive-through voting routes for your polling site, please visit this website. Maps of each location are posted for your convenience.

The deadline for requesting absentee ballots has been pushed back to 5 p.m. Friday, April 3. If you are a City of Racine resident and would like to request a ballot today, you are urged to email a request to clerks@cityofracine.org or text your request to 262-822-9692.

With the absentee ballot request, residents must include:

First and last name

Date of birth

Copy of a valid photo ID

Mailing address

The deadline to return an absentee ballot has also been extended until Monday, April 13 at 4 p.m. This new timeline allows voters more time to mail back their ballot so that every vote is counted in Wisconsin’s primary.

Voters who obtained an absentee ballot and have not yet put it in the mail can also deposit their ballot in the red mailbox at the west entrance of City Hall. The red mailbox will be available through 4 p.m. on April 13.

All absentee ballots should have the signature of another adult Wisconsin resident as a witness. Poll workers and clerk staff are available at City Hall to sign as witnesses if needed.

If voters have made a reasonable effort and still cannot find a witness for your ballot, the City Clerk asked that voters please write the word “COVID-19” or “coronavirus” on the witness signature line on the envelope to indicate that the ballot should still be accepted.

Residents who want to skip the line on Election Day and vote early in-person can visit City Hall Friday, April 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trained staff will be available to accommodate curbside voting, and as a precaution, as voters enter City Hall, medical staff will greet them and take their temperature to help ensure the safety of the public, staff, and poll workers.

“This is an unprecedented time in our nation’s history and conducting an election in the midst of a pandemic is extremely difficult. I ask that voters vote early or via mailed absentee ballot if at all possible. But if you do come to the polls on Election Day please be patient with the dedicated staff and elections workers. We are taking extraordinary measures to keep social distancing, protect public health, and prevent unnecessary community spread of coronavirus,” said Mayor Mason.