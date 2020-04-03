× DPW: Switch over of recycling routes begins Monday, brush collection remains suspended

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works is concluding its winter recycling routes that provide collection from storage locations on unfixed dates. As of Monday, April 6, crews will no longer retrieve recycling carts from storage locations.

Residents are to set out their cart at their collection point by 7 a.m. on their scheduled day which can be verified at milwaukee.gov/collectionday.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has their field staff operating in smaller numbers, DPW asks for assistance in ensuring recycling carts are properly placed.

And as reminder, curbside brush collection remains suspended. Brush and branches, in any volume, are currently accepted for FREE at the Drop Off Centers where no person-to-person contact is required.

All other yard debris including grass clippings, weeds, and garden debris must be composted, mulched on-site, or brought to a Drop Off Center.

Current Drop Off Center hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.