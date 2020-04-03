Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
E-learning tip: How to explore the Milwaukee County Zoo virtually

Posted 9:14 am, April 3, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is often the go-to for parents with antsy kids -- but, as you know, it's closed! That doesn't mean kids can't explore it though. Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp with the e-learning tip of the day, which is how to explore the zoo virtually.

