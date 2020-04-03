Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin needs your help during COVID-19 pandemic

Posted 9:17 am, April 3, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- The coronavirus pandemic isn't just a health crisis -- it's also affecting the hungry in the Milwaukee area too. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin needs your help. Brian Kramp joins FOX6 WakeUp with how you can still help others while staying at home.

About Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin (website)

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread globally and throughout the United States, we are taking proactive measures to protect the health and well-being of our staff, volunteers and neighbors as we remain committed to serve our community. According to Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has been identified as an essential business and will remain open.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is able to continue our operations and utilize our staff and volunteers to serve our neighbors to the best of our ability every day and especially during this crisis. As developments arise, we will continue to monitor the situation and act in accordance with state and local authorities, CDC recommendations, and guidance from the Feeding America national organization.

