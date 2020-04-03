Health officials announce Racine County’s 1st coronavirus-related death

RACINE — The Central Racine County Health Department announced Friday, April 3 the county’s first death related to COVID-19 — a man in his 70s who died as a result of complications.

“We are so saddened by this death and our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and community,” said Margaret Gesner, Health Officer for the Central Racine County Health Department. “Our health department continues to work tirelessly and employ all possible resources to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its impact on our community.”

As of 3 p.m. Friday, April 3, there are 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Racine County and more than 1,900 confirmed cases and more than 40 deaths statewide.