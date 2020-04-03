× Kenosha County unveils new, enhanced COVID-19 information hub

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Joint Information Center unveiled on Friday, April 3 a new, enhanced COVID-19 information hub.

A news release says the site offers links to relevant resources, answers to frequently asked questions and regularly updated local, state and national statistics on the COVID-19 virus. A mapping tool showing confirmed cases by census tract in Kenosha County is also being developed and is expected to debut by early next week.

A new resource that is now live on the site is designed to help Kenosha County residents find food resources, including food assistance, restaurants that are offering takeout and delivery, and grocery stores.

Another tool is available to help people find their polling place for the April 7 election. This has changed for many residents throughout the county, as municipalities have scaled back their list of voting locations.

Individuals with immediate questions about COVID-19 that they are not able to have answered on the website are still asked to dial 211 or to visit 211wisconsin.communityos.org/coronavirus.