× Milton PD: Police impersonator asked victim why she was out with ‘Stay at Home’ order in place

MILTON — Officers in Milton are investigating a report of a police impersonator after an incident on Wednesday evening, April 1.

Officials say the reporting person was driving on S. Janesville Street in Milton around 6 p.m. Wednesday when she was directed to stop by a vehicle using red and blue warning lights which were mounted on the dashboard of the vehicle. The suspect approached the driver and asked for her driver’s license without identifying himself. The suspect then questioned the driver as to why she was out due to the “Stay at Home” order. After a brief conversation, officials say the suspect turned the woman’s license back over to her and told her to go home.

Police say the vehicle was described as a white, similar to a Ford Crown Victoria with red/blue interior lights mounted on the dashboard, working spotlight and black or blue striping.

The suspect was described as a male, white, 5’9″ to 6’1″ tall, no facial hair or glasses, wearing a police-style six-point hat with no badge, dark-colored clothing with a silver badge on his shirt and a pair of handcuffs hanging from his shoulder.

If you can help police identify this suspect, you are urged to call the Milton Police Department at 608-868-6910 extension 232.