× Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. donates protective equipment to Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. — the company that produces Summerfest — donated hundreds of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, April 3.

In total, 700 Tyvek suits and 200 pairs of shoe coverings were donated. The supplies will be used to protect police personnel as they work throughout the Milwaukee community. The items were provided to Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. through Ten2Communications — a vendor.

“The Milwaukee Police Department are among the heroes helping to keep our community safe during these unprecedented times,” said Don Smiley, President & Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “When this opportunity to help presented itself, it was a quick decision for us to do what we can to ensure MPD has the tools they need.”

Summerfest itself has been rescheduled to new dates in September due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.