North Shore Health Department orders closure of all public beaches until ‘Safer at Home’ order ends

MILWAUKEE — The North Shore Health Department (NSHD) has ordered the closure of all public beaches throughout the North Shore effective 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 until the state’s “Safer at Home” order and practices end. The closures are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The health department recommends several ways to stay healthy — physically and mentally — as the pandemic continues:

Take time to connect with friends and family virtually.

Get outside and enjoy the spring weather while maintaining social distancing.

Take a break from checking the news for a day – read, watch or listen to other things.

Support local restaurants by ordering delivery or carryout.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reminds Wisconsin residents that everyone is safer at home. Community spread of COVID-19 is occurring in many counties across Wisconsin, meaning everyone could be at risk of exposure.

The NSHD is monitoring COVID-19 cases in seven municipalities — Bayside, Brown Deer, Fox Point, Glendale, River Hills, Shorewood and Whitefish Bay. 58 total cases were confirmed in those communities with 38 still active and 17 cases resolved, the patients either recovered or no longer in isolation. There was one death.