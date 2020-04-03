Open Record Special Edition: What they’re not telling you

MILWAUKEE — During this pandemic, transparency is what allows us to hold leaders accountable and get context for the other information we have and make decisions about our own health. So, why can’t some families in southeast Wisconsin get basic COVID-19 information from their loved ones’ long-term care facilities? In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire welcome FOX6’s Suzanne Spencer to the episode to talk about this issue.

Spencer did some digging into why health facilities, counties, and the state are allowed to withhold information that directly affects you and the people you love. The team talks about why facilities aren’t required to report coronavirus outbreaks, what other states do, and what other pieces of information you can’t get in Wisconsin. Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

