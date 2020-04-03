× Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in double homicide of UW doctor, her husband

MADISON — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the March 31 murders of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband, University of Wisconsin Police Chief Kristen Roman said in a video statement Friday.

Khari Sanford has been charged with two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide. He’s currently being held in Dane County Jail.

Sanford is said to have known the two victims, however, police didn’t say what Sanford’s relationship is to the family. Police say this was not a random act and there is no threat to the public.

Chief Kristen Roman announces an arrest in the double murders of Robin Carre and Beth Potter.

The bodies of Dr. Beth Potter, 52 and her husband, Robin Carre, 57, were found by a jogger Tuesday morning, March 31 in the UW Arboretum, a research and popular recreational area that includes more than 1,200 acres of forests and prairies.

Potter and Carre died from “homicidal related trauma,” according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities have not disclosed the manner of their deaths.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.