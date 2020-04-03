× Police: Man shot, wounded while driving on Milwaukee’s north side, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, April 3 on the city’s north side.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m. officers were called out to the area of Carmen Avenue and Teutonia Avenue for reports of shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigation indicated unknown suspects were firing shots at the victim while he was driving his vehicle on Carmen Avenue.

The circumstances and motive for the shooting are currently under investigation.