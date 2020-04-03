‘Positively Pewaukee:’ Lake Country families look out for one another

PEWAUKEE — Sometimes, it’s strangers who bring us unexpected comfort.

“I think we should take this time to reflect,” Allie Stark said.

In a quiet lakefront park, save for a freight train rolling through, it gave Allie Stark time to reflect

“I grew up with a single mother, and I know that she struggled,” Stark said.

On Sunday, she took to the Lake Country Curbside Pickup Facebook page.

“If anybody needs any food bought for them, or dinner please let me know — but — no judgement,” she wrote.

Soon her inbox had new messages.

“We got four families fed,” she said.

At various restaurants across Lake Country — those families had pre-paid meals waiting — courtesy of Stark.

“Nobody is exempt from this and we’re all in it together,” she said.

Meanwhile, Elaine Kroening may not have all the answers — but she does have one.

“I think people need something symbolizing that we’re all in this together,” Kroening said.

The executive director of Positively Pewaukee has launched an apparel fundraiser — with all proceeds benefitting Pewaukee families in crisis.

“We’ve just got awesome people that care about each other,” Kroening said.

Because in a time when we can’t shake hands or comfort one another in person, there are still ways to help.

“I have not a doubt in my mind we’ll get through this, and I’m really excited to see what the future holds,” she said.

If you’re wanting to donate to the Positively Pewaukee fundraiser, visit their website here.