Seen him? Milwaukee police seek help identifying suspect in strong-arm robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have requested the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a strong-arm robbery that happened around 7 p.m. on March 31.

Authorities say the suspect forcefully removed property from a business near 6th and Oklahoma on the city’s south side.

The suspect is described as an African-American male, 30-35 years old, 6′ tall with a thin build, light complexion, full beard and a mustache. He was seen wearing a light gray t-shirt with a darker gray long-sleeved shirt underneath, black pants and dark Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.