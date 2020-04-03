× Set your DVR for FOX’s ‘Greatest Games’ series throughout month of April

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 is helping fill your need for sports on the weekend with a “Greatest Games” series.

Every Sunday in April, FOX Sports will broadcast a different classic Super Bowl game — and there are actually two Packers Super Bowls on the FOX schedule. In addition, FOX Sports will run classic World Series games on Saturdays through April 11.

Here’s the full schedule as we know it right now:

Saturday, April 4: Game 7 of the 2001 World Series – New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks

Sunday, April 5: Super Bowl XLV (2011) – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers

Saturday, April 11: Game 4 of the 2004 World Series – Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals

Sunday, April 12: Super Bowl XLII (2008) – New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, April 19: Super Bowl XXXIII (1999) – Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, April 26: Super Bowl XXXI (1997) – Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots