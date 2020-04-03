× Trek Bicycle offers free home delivery for all online bike orders through May 1

WATERLOO, Wis — Trek Bicycle announced on Friday, April 3 that it is launching free home delivery throughout the continental US for online bike orders through May 1 — all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trek revealed in a news release that it is waiving the standard $50 fee associated with home delivery and is working with independent and Trek-owned bike shops regionally on delivery logistics where available.

For Trek customers, the process is simple: after choosing a bike and moving onto checkout, shoppers can now select a local bike shop that ‘Offers Home Delivery’ from the list of Trek retailers in their area – there are over 1400 participating retail locations to choose from across the country. The selected bike shop will build the new bike for free and arrange for free home delivery in a way that is most comfortable for the customer – be it at the curb, front porch, back porch, or garage.

All open Trek retailers offer free shop curbside or in-store delivery. Although bike orders are placed at TrekBikes.com, the customer’s local retailer will still get credit for the sale. This allows customers to support important local businesses in their community at a much needed time. Not sure which bike to pick? Use the Trek Bike Finder to find the bike that’s the perfect fit, or contact Trek’s Concierge Team at 800-585-8735.