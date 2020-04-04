Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

6-year-old cystic fibrosis ‘warrior’ announces he beat coronavirus

Posted 7:20 pm, April 4, 2020, by , Updated at 08:12PM, April 4, 2020

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVT) — A six-year-old Tennessee boy who has cystic fibrosis said he beat COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus on March 19, a video shows.

In a heart-warming video posted by Joseph’s mother Sabrina on Facebook, Joseph thanks everyone for their cards, prayers and gifts and announces that as a “cystic fibrosis warrior” he has beaten COVID-19.

On March 19, Sabrina posted on Facebook that Joseph had tested positive for the virus after developing a fever and cough.

Since then, Sabrina has posted daily updates on Joseph and his condition during quarantine, including a drive-by parade organized by Joseph’s school to wish him well.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.