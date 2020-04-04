‘A few bites of joy:’ People saying ‘thank you’ with treats for first responders, Mequon chocolatier says

MEQUON — With doors closed to physical customers, online ones are welcomed.

“We are trying to get our treats out to everyone,” said Anette Righi DeFendi, head chocolatier at Get Happy chocolatier in Mequon.

Since many local businesses took a hit since the spread of COVID-19, now more than ever, support is needed.

“We got the word we are an essential business, which is great, so we were able to open back up and start production,” DeFendi said. “Safety of our staff is really the number one priority right now. We did shut down temporarily and did some deep, deep cleaning.”

The chocolatier’s limited staff is even adhering to social distancing while creating confections for the upcoming Easter holiday.

“Everyone is hurting everyone is struggling we just want to make people happy,” DeFendi said.

With many people shut in and not able to celebrate with loved ones, an online order with special deals can deliver a few bites of joy.

“I’ve been sending some myself. People are buying them for nurses, doctors police officers,” said DeFendi. “It’s a fun way to say thank you and I love you.”

If you place an online order, you can drive through and pick it up at the Mequon location. If you want to ship out of Wisconsin, the deadline is Tuesday, April 7. If you want to ship within Wisconsin, the deadline is Wednesday, April 8.

All items are buy one, get one 50% off during the COVID-19 crisis.