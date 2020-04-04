‘Anybody can do it:’ Racine sewing shop starts quilt-making project to support essential employees

RACINE — With handshakes and hugs off the table, a Racine sewing shop is using a needle and thread to support essential businesses.

In the age of social distancing, Karin Janssen-Potter still wanted to thank the essential employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re going out every single day, risking their lives to keep us healthy and to keep us safe,” Janssen-Potter, manager of Sew ‘n Save of Racine.

To help, Janssen-Potter turned to what she knows best — her sewing machine. She’s stitching her appreciation into a patterned quilt with a heart placed at the center. Now, she’s asking others to do the same.

“The project is very, very simple. Anybody can do it,” said Janssen-Potter. “If you can make a mask, which everybody is, you can make our little heart quilt.”

From there, the idea is to place the finished quilt in front of windows or your home, so essential employees can see it on their way to and from work. Janssen-Potter even uploaded a tutorial to Sew ‘n Save’s social media on how to put the pattern together.

“We just want…quilters just want them to know that we really appreciate that,” said Janssen-Potter.

One woman hoping a simple project can give first responders, restaurant staff and other essential employees the motivation to keep going during tough times.

The quilts are available to buy online with most of the proceeds going to support local charities during this tough, economic time.