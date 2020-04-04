Go
Search
Watch Now:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Coronavirus
Support Local
Because You Matter
Podcasts
Sports
WakeUp
Contests
Links
Weather
37°
37°
Low
34°
High
48°
Sun
38°
50°
Mon
44°
54°
Tue
48°
64°
See complete forecast
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic
April 4, 2020
Posted 7:40 am, April 4, 2020, by
FOX6 News
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who's turning 6 years old on April 4, 2020!
Popular
‘Glimmer of hope:’ Wisconsin health official says COVID-19 curve is flattening
Fleeing homicide suspect runs red light, causes fatal crash in Milwaukee
2K+ positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 20K+ test negative, 52 deaths
1,800+ positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 20K+ negative, 37 deaths
Latest News
April 4, 2020
States to permit food trucks in rest areas to serve commercial truck drivers
April 4
Over a dozen medics at Egypt’s main cancer center test positive for virus
Look Who's 6
March 28, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 22, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 29, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 23, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 21, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 15, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 7, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 1, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 1, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 2, 2020
Look Who's 6
April 3, 2020
Look Who's 6
February 29, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 8, 2020
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.