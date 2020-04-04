Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Officials report 1st coronavirus-related death in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County medical examiner confirmed Saturday, April 4, the county’s first death related to COVID-19.

The medical examiner identified the victim as an 85-year-old Kenosha man who had multiple underlying health issues.

“We are saddened to have lost one of our residents,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “Please take the Safer-at-Home order seriously and avoid going out as much as possible.”

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Hreiheit said it is important to remember the power of social distancing as a tool to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to help protect the county’s high-risk residents.

