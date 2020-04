Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUKVILLE -- As you join your family at the kitchen table this morning, consider joining others in a virtual pancake breakfast hosted by the Riveredge Nature Center in Saukville. The annual event has taken place at their Sugarbush House, but social distancing and gathering orders have taken this pancake party to the web.

The party starts at 9 a.m. on their Facebook page.

For more information, check out their website.

