Waukesha marketing firm offering free WiFi for those impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

WAUKESHA — A marketing firm in downtown Waukesha is providing free high-speed internet access for people affected by closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FitTech Hosting wants to keep people connected with family during the crisis, so the firm build towers on the rooftop of its office building — allowing people to access the signal from their cars.

Anyone interested in using the WiFi will need to park on the top level of the South Street Municipal Parking Ramp, looking for the network labeled “FitTech Hosting Free WiFi” and connect.