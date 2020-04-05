2,240+ test positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 23K+ test negative, 71 deaths

Five more deaths were confirmed in Milwaukee County by the medical examiner at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, April 5, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 39. Milwaukee County reported 1,167 confirmed cases in a morning update on its COVID-19 dashboard.

Kenosha County and Dane County reported additional cases.

Kensoha County officials confirmed the county’s first death Saturday evening as well.

Each county’s totals represent additions to the totals reported by the DHS in its Saturday update, bringing the state total to 2,243 confirmed cases.

State health officials encourage the public to log on to resilient.wisconsin.gov to find resources to cope through these trying times — acknowledging the mental toll the pandemic is taking on everyone, especially those on the front lines.

They also ask the public to continue to follow the “Safer at Home” order and maintain social distancing of six feet from others when making essential travel.

Testing data (as reported by the DHS at 2 p.m. April 4)

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/4/2020 Negative Test Result 23,859 Positive Test Result 2,112 Hospitalizations 588 (28%) Deaths 56

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:

Text COVID19 to 211-211

Visit 211Wisconsin.org

Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin

Individual counties have reported additional deaths from the virus than those released by the DHS, bringing the state total to 71.