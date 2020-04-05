× Disney waives monthly payments, offers refunds for annual passholders during COVID-19 crisis

Disney is offering to refund and waive payments for annual passholders while its amusement parks are closed during the COVID-19 crisis, according to the company’s website.

Beginning Sunday, April 5, Disney will no longer charge monthly payments until Disney World and Disneyland reopen.

Customers can postpone payments in order to allow their passes to be valid beyond the originally scheduled expiration date.

For those who paid in full, Disney is extending the expiration date on their passes to the number of days the parks are closed. These passholders also have the option to ask for a partial refund for the closure period.

The parks shut their gates on March 15 and will remain closed indefinitely.

