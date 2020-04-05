Police: Texas 18-year-old to be charged for claiming to have COVID-19 on social media

arrollton, Texas asked for help from the public to find an 18-year-old woman posting on social media that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “willfully spreading it.”

Police were to identify the woman as Lorraine Maradiaga, but said Sunday evening, April 5 they were working to find her.

Once taken into custody, police said she will be charged with terroristic threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07.

We have identified the woman seen on social media claiming to be COVID-19 positive as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga and are charging her with Terroristic Threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07. We have not located her yet. Tips: (972) 466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com. pic.twitter.com/KySDDXL2RH — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) April 5, 2020

Police said Sunday they have no confirmation that Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health, and they are “taking her social media actions very seriously.”

Anyone with information was asked to call 972-466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.