Police: Texas 18-year-old to be charged for claiming to have COVID-19 on social media

April 5, 2020

CARROLLTON, Texas — Police in Carrollton, Texas asked for help from the public to find an 18-year-old woman posting on social media that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is “willfully spreading it.”

Police were to identify the woman as Lorraine Maradiaga, but said Sunday evening, April 5 they were working to find her.

Once taken into custody, police said she will be charged with terroristic threat, Texas Penal Code 22.07.

Police said Sunday they have no confirmation that Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health, and they are “taking her social media actions very seriously.”

Anyone with information was asked to call 972-466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

