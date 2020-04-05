Refrigerated truck set up at Aurora Sinai Medical Center amid COVID-19 pandemic

MILWAUKEE — FOX6’s cameras on Saturday, April 4 captured medical personnel walking into and out of a refrigerated truck parked at Aurora Sinai Medical Center in downtown Milwaukee.

A spokeswoman issued this statement to FOX6 News:

“This unprecedented crisis requires extraordinary measures to plan for the expected surge in patients and COVID-related loss of lives. This is why we urge everyone to do their part to stop the spread and help save lives. Our thoughts are with all patients and their families who are impacted by this heartbreaking crisis and our physicians, nurses and team members who continue their unwavering commitment to care for our patients and each other.”

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday, April 5 reported 2,267 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 25,169 negative tests. DHS officials noted of those positive cases, 624 required hospitalization (28%).

The Milwaukee County coronavirus dashboard showed 1,190 positive cases in Milwaukee County as of Sunday afternoon, and 39 deaths in the county.

That’s an additional 42 cases from the 1,148 listed by the state for Milwaukee County (as of 9 p.m. Saturday).

Dane County health officials reported an additional 23 cases Sunday (276 vs. 253 listed by the state).

Kenosha County health officials reported an additional four cases Sunday (97 vs. 93 listed by the state).

That brings us to a statewide total of 2,336 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 72 deaths in the state.

COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin

1) Man in his 50s in Fond Du Lac County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19 2) 91-year-old Robert Blackbird at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton in Ozaukee County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

3) 66-year-old Lawrence Riley in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 20

4) 69-year-old Lenard Wells in Milwaukee County (retired MPD lieutenant): Death reported by medical examiner on March 21

5) 54-year-old Roderick Crape in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 23

6) Woman in her 70s in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on March 25

Death reported by health officials on March 25 7) 60-year-old Ralph Davis in Milwaukee County (MPS employee): Death reported by medical examiner on March 25

Death reported by medical examiner on March 25 8) 57-year-old Sheila Staten in West Allis/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 9) 79-year-old Callie Roundtree in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by medical examiner on March 26 10) 65-year-old Carolyn Johnson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26 11) 69-year-old Tommie Lee Loving in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County (at VA Hospital): Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 26 12) Patient/age unknown in Iron County: Death reported on March 26

Death reported on March 26 13) 82-year-old Gail Kutz at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

14) 87-year-old Kenneth Going at Village Pointe Commons in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27

15) Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27

Death reported by Department of Health Services on March 27 16) 55-year-old Nola Boyd in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27

Death reported by the medical examiner on March 27 17) Woman in Waupaca County: Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28

Death reported by Waupaca County health officials on March 28 18) 71-year-old Robert Jackson in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 29

Death reported by medical examiner on March 29 19) Patient in 50s in Washington County (Waukesha County employee): Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29

Death reported by Washington County health officials on March 29 20) Man/age unknown in Fond du Lac County: Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30

Death reported by Fond du Lac County health officials on March 30 21) Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30

Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30 22) Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30

Death reported by Washington Ozaukee Health officials on March 30 23) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30

Death reported by Dane County health officials on March 30 24) 72-year-old man in Milwaukee in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on March 31

: Death reported by medical examiner on March 31 25) 85-year-old woman from Pewaukee who died in Milwaukee County (counted among deaths in Waukesha County) : Death reported by medical examiner on March 31

: Death reported by medical examiner on March 31 26) Patient/age unknown in Rock County: Death reported by health officials on March 31

Death reported by health officials on March 31 27) 49-year-old Isaac Vasquez Gonzalez in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

Death reported by medical examiner on April 1 28) 73-year-old James Wallace in Oak Creek/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

Death reported by medical examiner on April 1 29) 89-year-old Richard Malmberg in South Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

Death reported by medical examiner on April 1 30) 78-year-old Jacqueline Moore in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

Death reported by medical examiner on April 1 31) Patient/age unknown in Sauk County: Death reported by health officials on April 1

Death reported by health officials on April 1 32) Patient/age unknown in Sheboygan County (Resident of Sunny Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center): Death reported by health officials on April 1

Death reported by health officials on April 1 33) Man in Dane County: Death reported by DHS officials on April 1

Death reported by DHS officials on April 1 34) 73-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 1

Death reported by medical examiner on April 1 35) 80-year-old woman in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 2

Death reported by medical examiner on April 2 36) 92-year-old man in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April

Death reported by medical examiner on April 37) Patient/age unknown in Washington County: Death reported by health officials on April 2

Death reported by health officials on April 2 38) 85-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 39) 65-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 40) 83-year-old man in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 41) 60-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 42) 75-year-old woman in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 43) 93-year-old man in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 44) Patient/age unknown in Dane County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 45) Man in his 70s in Racine County : Death reported by Central Racine County Health Department on April 3

: Death reported by Central Racine County Health Department on April 3 46) 82-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 47) 75-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 48) 91-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 49) 70-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 3

Death reported by medical examiner on April 3 50) Patient/age unknown in Ozaukee County: Death reported by health officials on April 3

Death reported by health officials on April 3 51) Patient/age unknown in Washington County: Death reported by health officials on April 3

Death reported by health officials on April 3 52) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 3

Death reported by health officials on April 3 53) 59-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

Death reported by medical examiner on April 4 54) 73-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

Death reported by medical examiner on April 4 55) 77-year-old woman in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4 56) 69-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

Death reported by medical examiner on April 4 57) 74-year-old woman in Milwaukee County : Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4 58) 79-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

Death reported by medical examiner on April 4 59) Patient/age unknown in Outagamie County: Death reported by health officials on April 3

Death reported by health officials on April 3 60) Patient/age unknown in Waukesha County: Death reported by county officials on April 4

Death reported by county officials on April 4 61) Patient/age unknown in Waukesha County: Death reported by county officials on April 4

Death reported by county officials on April 4 62) Patient/age unknown in Waukesha County: Death reported by county officials on April 4

Death reported by county officials on April 4 63) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 4

Death reported by health officials on April 4 64) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 4

Death reported by health officials on April 4 65) Patient/age unknown in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on April 4

Death reported by health officials on April 4 66) 85-year-old man in Kenosha/Kenosha County: Death reported by county officials on April 4

Death reported by county officials on April 4 67) 85-year-old woman in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

Death reported by medical examiner on April 4 68) 77-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

Death reported by medical examiner on April 4 69) 71-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

Death reported by medical examiner on April 4 70) 80-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

Death reported by medical examiner on April 4 71) 90-year-old man in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on April 4

Death reported by medical examiner on April 4 72) Patient/age unknown in Rock County: Death reported by health officials April 4

