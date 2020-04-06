× Betty Brinn Children’s Museum introduces new ways to socialize, connect with others

MILWAUKEE — While we are all spending time at home, the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum has introduced new ways for your family to socialize, connect with others and make the most of your time through playful learning.

Play in the Cloud offers virtual activities from the museum.

Daily Discoveries

Inspire Daily – Arts, Wonder Daily – Science, and Explore Daily – Nature

Look for tips each day on our social media channels for your family to engage in activities together that spark learning, encourage problem solving and promote creative experiences. There will be something for everyone and any suggested materials can likely be found in your home. Then, show us what you and your kids are up to by sharing your family’s project journeys, along with your new ideas too.

@Our Home

A virtual meetup for caregivers of babies and preschoolers.

Grab your coffee, get comfy and come meet other parents and caregivers with little ones. We’ll host casual, half-hour conversations and invite guest co-hosts along the way for fun tips and idea sharing to help keep your family connected, healthy and active at home. Join us for our first meetup! Tuesday, April 7, 11 a.m.: Zoom Meetup

Tot Time @Home Join us for a virtual version of our popular Tot Time program, especially for caregivers with young children. Let’s reconnect and socialize! We will start with a story time, and then you and your preschooler can join other friends to play interactive games and enjoy open-ended process art activities. We miss our regulars and hope to see you there! Recommended for children age 4 and younger. Thursday, April 9, 10:30 a.m.: Zoom Meetup