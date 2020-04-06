Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
BP offering all hospital staff, first responders 50 cent discount for every gallon of gas during month of April

Posted 7:01 pm, April 6, 2020, by

HOUSTON — BP has found a way to give back to those who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak. The gasoline company is giving a 50 cent discount on every gallon of gas for all hospital staff and first responders during the month of April.

This offer is available at every BP and Amaco gas station in the country through April 30, 2020.

To verify your position as a hospital worker or first responder to obtain your 50 cent per gallon discount, visit this website.

For more information on who qualifies for this discount, you can visit this website.

