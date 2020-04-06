Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Dried pasta, canned tomatoes: Quick and easy dinner recipes as you stay at home

Posted 9:07 am, April 6, 2020, by , Updated at 09:18AM, April 6, 2020

 

MILWAUKEE — The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with some quick and easy dinners.

Mac ‘n Cheese Minis

Ingredients:
1/2 cup dry Panko or dry Italian seasoned bread crumbs
8 ounces elbow macaroni, cooked al dente
2 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
2 tablespoons butter, melted
2 large eggs, beaten
1 1/4 cups milk
1/2 cup sour cream
Salt and pepper
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard (optional)
1/2 cup Panko Japanese breadcrumbs

Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 12 cup muffin tin with cooking spray. Sprinkle muffin cups with a little of the Italian breadcrumbs. Shake out the extra breadcrumbs so that the cups are just lightly coated. In a bowl whisk eggs and milk together. In a big bowl, mix butter, 1 1/2 cups of cheese and sour cream into the hot macaroni. Next stir in egg mixture, mustard and a little salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Spoon macaroni mixture into muffin cups. Top each with some of the remaining cheese and a then about a teaspoon of breadcrumbs. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until bubbly. Allow them to cool a bit before serving, Use a knife or spatula to remove mac ‘n cheese mini from tins.

