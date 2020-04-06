Easter candy: Freese’s Candy Shoppe has been family owned and operated since 1928

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Chocolate-covered whipped eggs are one of the most popular Easter treats. Freese's Candy Shoppe has been making them for over 90 years. Brian Kramp spent the morning in their kitchen with the secrets behind their sweets.

About Freese's Candy Shoppe (website)

Freese's Candy Shoppe has been family owned and operated since 1928. Otto Freese opened the original store -- it included a soda fountain back then -- just down the street from our present location in historic downtown West Allis. Some of our customers remember visiting the original candy shoppe and they've been coming back ever since.

We take great pride in presenting our customers with the finest homemade, hand-dipped chocolates. We use only the finest ingredients in our recipes that have been handed down three generations.

